‘Surya Kiranalu’ translated into Tamil

SRIKAKULAM

01 March 2020 01:00 IST

The famous book was written by Dr. K. Surya Rao in 1976

A Tamil translation of ‘Surya Kiranalu’, a book authored by noted physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao, was released under the name ‘Surya Kiranangal’ here recently.

Dr. Surya Rao’s famous book, originally written in Telugu in 1976, depicts the disparity between the rich and the poor and other socio-economic issues. The book was critically acclaimed and has also been translated into Hindi earlier.

The book was translated into Tamil by Dravidian University associate professor P. Munaswamy, who heads the Department of Tamil Language.

Dr. Surya Rao, who hails from Kintali village on the outskirts of Srikakulam, was only 20 years old when he wrote the book.

“Great poets of Tamil Nadu, such as Tiruvalluvar and Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharatiyar greatly contributed to Indian literature with their simple yet profound language. With the help of my Tamil friends, I was able to study and understand the works of these great writers. This inspired me to get my book translated into Tamil with the help of Dr. Munaswamy,” Dr. Surya Rao said.

Dr. Surya Rao has also written other books such as Bala Ramayanam, Jabili Javabu and Swarajhari. His tireless efforts in working with HIV-affected patients won him the Padma Shri in 2008. Now 63 years old, Dr. Surya Rao said that parents must encourage their children to read literature and poetry from a young age.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Gurajada Samskritika Samakhya general secretary Kapuganti Prakash hailed Dr.Suryarao’s initiative for translating the book into Tamil.