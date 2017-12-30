Survivors turn warriors against cancer

Having neglected for four years after noticing a lump, Munni Kesari, a homemaker and a former teacher, is happy over counselling offered to her by Sajeeda, a radiologist at a city diagnostic centre, and the subsequent treatment which helped her to achieve success in getting declared completely cured of breast cancer.

“I did neglect the lump presuming that it was just a muscle catch. However, tests confirmed that I was in the first stage. Immediately with the support of my family I went for removal of the tumour and underwent chemo and radiation therapy. Now I am quite normal,” she says.

Ms. Kaisari, who belongs to a naval family, is one among many cancer survivors who took part in a walk at VUDA Health Arena here on Saturday as part of Pinkathon Walkathon, an awareness initiative on cancer. “My message to all is not to ignore a lump and immediately go for specialist consultation,” she says.

V. Rajeswari, a Zilla Parishad school teacher, also has a strong message to convey. “Diagnosis of cancer affects your physical health, but counselling and support from the family matters a lot,” she says.

Breast cancer was confirmed in 2008 and a year a later she opted for surgery. “For the last nine years, I am leading a healthy and normal life,” she declares.

B. Shyamala, another survivor, also had a family history. On noticing a lump in 2008, she consulted their family doctor. “After undergoing tests, the affected portion was removed at stage-2,” she says and advises all to go for annual check-up.

Poojatha, who works as a designer in a newspaper, says she had family history and cancer was diagnosed in her at the age of 33.

“I got the treatment done at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital by using ESI facility,” she states.

The need of the hour is to spread awareness as even educated families neglect early symptoms of cancer, says Director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and surgical oncologist V. Murali Krishna.

Cancer is the most common cause of death after cardiovascular diseases in India. At some point during lifetime, 39.6% of population will be diagnosed with the disease. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cancer cases in India will increase by 25%.

“The situation is quite alarming. We have to create massive awareness. Early detection will not only cure but also help the patients lead a normal life,” says Dr. Sajeeda. She says among all the cancers, women account for 27% (breast cancer) and 22.8% (cervical), and men 11.2% (lip and oral cavity), 13% (stomach) and 11% lung.