Survey to strengthen LED streetlighting system under way in Andhra Pradesh

July 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As a part of its efforts to strengthen the LED streetlighting system under the Jagananna Palle Velugu programme, the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) Department is conducting a survey to identify each electric pole in villages to know the actual status of the functioning of the LED lights.

The survey is likely to come to an end in a week. On the basis of its findings, the government will take the necessary steps to improve the functioning of the LED lights by ensuring their proper condition and connection to the Centralized Control Monitoring System (CCMS) boxes.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy held a high-level meeting in this regard with Special Chief Secretary (PR&RD) B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner A. Surya Kumari and other top officials and senior executives of the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Mr. Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to evolve a foolproof mechanism for the effective functioning of LED lights by collaborating with the EESL which has installed 23.63 lakh LED streetlights in approximately 10,261 Gram Panchayats.

Mr. Rajasekhar said that the District Collectors had been instructed to ensure the success of the LED streetlighting programme and to revamp the maintenance mechanism with the support of the EESL.

EESL General Manager Savitri Singh said that a sum of ₹856 crore had been invested on the LED streetlighting in the villages and ₹433 crore on the same programme in urban areas.

