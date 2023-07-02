HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Survey to strengthen LED streetlighting system under way in Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to evolve mechanism to ensure effective functioning of LED lights

July 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

As a part of its efforts to strengthen the LED streetlighting system under the Jagananna Palle Velugu programme, the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) Department is conducting a survey to identify each electric pole in villages to know the actual status of the functioning of the LED lights. 

The survey is likely to come to an end in a week. On the basis of its findings, the government will take the necessary steps to improve the functioning of the LED lights by ensuring their proper condition and connection to the Centralized Control Monitoring System (CCMS) boxes.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy held a high-level meeting in this regard with Special Chief Secretary (PR&RD) B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner A. Surya Kumari and other top officials and senior executives of the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). 

Mr. Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to evolve a foolproof mechanism for the effective functioning of LED lights by collaborating with the EESL which has installed 23.63 lakh LED streetlights in approximately 10,261 Gram Panchayats. 

Mr. Rajasekhar said that the District Collectors had been instructed to ensure the success of the LED streetlighting programme and to revamp the maintenance mechanism with the support of the EESL. 

EESL General Manager Savitri Singh said that a sum of ₹856 crore had been invested on the LED streetlighting in the villages and ₹433 crore on the same programme in urban areas.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / energy and resource

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.