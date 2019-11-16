Survey to identify welfare scheme beneficiaries from November 20

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney held a video-conference with District Collectors on YSR Navasakam, a month-long survey which the State government proposed to conduct from November 20 for identifying the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

According to an official release, the door-to-door survey will be done by village and ward volunteers for the sake of implementing welfare programmes which mainly include YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Sunna Vaddi Padhakam, Amma Vodi and YSR Kapu Nestham, on a saturation basis.

Besides, the survey will filter eligible beneficiaries for ‘rice cards’ (with which rice can be bought at subsidised rates at the existing PDS outlets), ‘YSR pension cards’, ‘YSR Aarogyasri cards’ and cards for fee reimbursement.

Ms. Sawhney instructed the Collectors to ensure that the survey was comprehensive and accurate so that the benefits of welfare schemes reached the targeted sections.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (BC welfare) R. Karikal Valaven and other senior officials were present.