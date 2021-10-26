Survey to identify people yet to get one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

‘As per State’s estimate, 91.4% of eligible beneficiaries have received at least one dose’

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal has said that a door-to-door survey will be conducted across the State to determine the number of eligible people who are yet receive at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Singhal told the media here on Monday said that as per an estimate done by the government last year, there were 3.47 crore persons eligible (18+) for vaccination and 91.4% of them got at least one dose, while 53.2% got fully vaccinated.

The Central government later revised the eligible population as per the office of Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India to 3.95 crore.

According to the Central government, 80.35% of the eligible population received at least one dose while 46.7% received both the doses.

Vaccine coverage

Some districts have achieved high vaccine coverage when compared to the State and national average, he said.

In Nellore, 86.36% of eligible beneficiaries have got at least one dose. In Visakhapatnam, 85.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“The Collectors have been instructed to conduct a door-to-door survey by roping in the village and ward volunteers to estimate the number of eligible beneficiaries who are yet to receive at least one dose of vaccine. By Friday, we are likely get the actual number. The vaccine stocks will be ustilised in the next 10 to 15 days,” Mr. Singhal said.