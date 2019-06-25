Survey reveals satisfactory picture of govt. hostels

An awareness drive and door-to-door contact programme undertaken by the Social Welfare Department officials in the district from June 1 has ensured that the educational facilities are fully utilised by the Scheduled Caste beneficiaries. Their visit to the hostels in the district revealed minor loopholes in the infrastructure, which according to the officials, were being taken care of.

The officials said that in most of the girls’ hostels (35 of them), the students looked satisfied with the availability of water, cleanliness and quality of food, but there was a delay in distribution of notebooks. The students looked eager to receive 2 pairs of shoes, as promised by the government this year, along with a pair of track suits and Turkish towels as part of cosmetics kit. Enhanced diet charges has also brought cheer among the students. Currently, the charges that a class 3 student pay is ₹1,000 and an Intermediate student pay ₹1,400.

Low vacancies

Students’ drop-out rate in the district was tracked by eight Assistant Social Welfare Officers and care was taken to make them part of the free education programme during Rajanna Badi Bata scheme. The officials said most of the hostels were full, except for a few seats lying vacant due to heatwave conditions prevailing for more than usual time and children staying indoors.

“The department is making efforts to ensure that the benefits of schemes of the State and Central governments reach the genuine beneficiaries, making it one of the top few best performing districts in the State,” Social Welfare Deputy Director Lakshma Naik told The Hindu.

According to Mr. Naik, there are 5,271 boarders (3,327 boys and 1,944 girls) in pre-matric hostels and 2,152 in post-matric hostels. With 1,223 girls against 929 boys, the former have outnumbered the latter in post-matric hostels. While a majority of hostels are running in government buildings, one out of 61 pre-matric and seven out of 24 post-matric hostels were in private buildings, he added.

Mr. Naik along with his staff regularly goes on a surprise visit of the hostels to keep a tab on the facilities, functioning of wardens and quality of food being served to the students.