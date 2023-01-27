ADVERTISEMENT

Survey ranks Andhra Pradesh police top in country in public trust, honesty and efficiency

January 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

People-friendly initiatives, use of technology helped the State gain recognition, says DGP

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Andhra Pradesh police stood top in the country in public trust, efficiency and honesty, as per a survey taken up by the Government of India and a few private agencies.

In the nation-wide survey, the A.P. police ranked top in public trust followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi. In efficiency, A.P., Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand emerged as the top five States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This was announced during the DGPs’ conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held at Delhi recently.

Gujarat and Telangana occupied good positions in the survey.

In honesty aspect, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi occupied the first five places, said Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, in a release on Friday.

The achievements of the police, including 1.7 crore Disha App registrations, implementation of people-friendly policing, shifting to conviction-based investigations and quick response by using technology, had helped the A.P. police to emerge as the top force in the country, he said.

“It was a proud moment for the government as well as the police in the State,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said and appreciated the efforts of all the police personnel, from SP rank officer to a constable, for the achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US