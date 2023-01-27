HamberMenu
Survey ranks Andhra Pradesh police top in country in public trust, honesty and efficiency

People-friendly initiatives, use of technology helped the State gain recognition, says DGP

January 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Andhra Pradesh police stood top in the country in public trust, efficiency and honesty, as per a survey taken up by the Government of India and a few private agencies.

In the nation-wide survey, the A.P. police ranked top in public trust followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi. In efficiency, A.P., Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand emerged as the top five States.

This was announced during the DGPs’ conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held at Delhi recently.

Gujarat and Telangana occupied good positions in the survey.

In honesty aspect, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi occupied the first five places, said Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, in a release on Friday.

The achievements of the police, including 1.7 crore Disha App registrations, implementation of people-friendly policing, shifting to conviction-based investigations and quick response by using technology, had helped the A.P. police to emerge as the top force in the country, he said.

“It was a proud moment for the government as well as the police in the State,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said and appreciated the efforts of all the police personnel, from SP rank officer to a constable, for the achievement.

