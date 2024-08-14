Survey of unemployed women undertaken in Andhra Pradesh before preparing MSME policy, says Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government has undertaken a survey of unemployed women in the State as part of the exercise to prepare a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy.

“The government is planning to encourage the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as MSMEs. Women SHGs in the State have a strong network. They should be encouraged to create employment,” Minister for MSME and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Kondapalli Srinivas told The Hindu at the Secretariat in Amaravati.

He said that the survey was focused on graduate and undergraduate unemployed women. “The survey will analyse the workforce available so that it can be utilised effectively. Based on the skills of the women, the government will introduce a work-from-home concept for them,” said the Minister.

Mr. Srinivas said the government would set up dedicated MSME parks for women in the State. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu planned such parks during his previous tenure between 2014 and 2019. Now, the government will focus on it,” he added.