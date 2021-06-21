Surveillance stepped up tocurb crimes against women

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal led the personnel in patrolling the streets in Ongole and its suburbs on Monday to ensure the safety and security of women.

The SP went round the city on a motorcycle along with police personnel focussing on areas where crimes against women had occurred in the past. Surveillance was stepped up in areas which were prone to such incidents. He gave inputs to police personnel at the grassroots level on how to take deterrent steps to prevent illegal and anti-social activities.

He underscored the need for popularising the Disha app among women as it would go a long way in curbing incidents of gender crime. The SP also warned of departmental action against officials those who found to be negligent in taking action against the accused.