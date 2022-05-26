Surveillance stepped up in Chittoor, Annamayya following unrest in Konaseema

A police officer on surveillance duty at a village in Nagari circle of Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The police officials of Chittoor and Annamayya districts have stepped up digital surveillance in public areas, and mobile patrolling in rural areas, in the wake of unrest in the Konaseema district where protests erupted against renaming Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar.

Police officials at all stations were put on alert and special teams were formed to strengthen night patrol, with a focus on the rural areas.

“We will keep a watch on those who have vandalized statues in the past. Our teams will take up regular visits to remote villages to prevent trouble,” said Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy in Chittoor.

Generally, Chittoor district enjoys the coexistence of communities amidst a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere. “However, we don’t want to take any chance when it comes to law and order issues,” Mr. Reddy said.

The police have also intensified surveillance all over Annamayya district. The personnel at all police stations were sought to maintain a close watch on the movement of individuals and groups with a known history of creating trouble.

“Our teams have been informed to intensify visible policing and have also been asked to make regular visits to the isolated corners,” said Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari.

The police officials sought the public to cooperate with them and inform their area stations whenever they sense any trouble.