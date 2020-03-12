Surveillance mounted at Tirupati airport

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta on Thursday said that ever since the threat of COVID-19 surfaced, the Chittoor district has so far dealt with 10 suspect cases, and all tested negative for the virus.

Speaking to the media here, the Collector said the health and medical department was fully geared up to tackle any threat. “As thousands of pilgrims visit Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, from all over the world, every day, the surveillance on COVID-19 has been mounted at the Tirupati airport, besides covering individuals who return from foreign trips,” he said.

All the medical and paramedical personnel were instructed to keep a watch on the reports of the suspect cases. “The individuals and families, who return from foreign trips, should opt for self-quarantine at their respective houses for 28 days, in view of their safety,” he said, adding that a special centre has been set up Tiruchanur for suspect or positive cases.

The Collector said that earlier the test samples used to be sent to Hyderabad and Pune for confirmation of the virus, but now the facility was created at SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati.

Health staff were posted at select check-posts to screen the suspect cases and the information pertaining to their travel would be reported to the centres of the destinations.