‘Surveillance in place to prevent temple attacks’

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal visiting the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Singarayakonda in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

ONGOLE

20 January 2021 00:29 IST

Prakasam SP oversees security at places of worship

The Prakasam police have put in place a strong surveillance system to ensure foolproof security at all places of worship in the district, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said on Tuesday.

After undertaking a whirlwind visit of places of worship across the district, Mr. Kaushal said that committees had been formed at the mandal- and village-levels with over 5,000 members to keep a close watch on temples, masjids and churches to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertising

Advertising

The SP oversaw security arrangements at Singarayakonda and interacted with officials of various departments, including Revenue, and village women protection secretaries. As many as 405 cases had been registered and 2,420 ‘Sadbhavana’ meetings held to ensure communal amity, he said.

Temple committee member Chimata Srinu appreciated the efforts made by the police to ensure round-the-clock security at all places of worship, big and small. K. Bitragunta Village Revenue Officer M. Vijaya Mohan Rao was happy to be associated with the committee for protecting temples in the village.