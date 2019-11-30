Surrender illegal white cards, escape from action

The Srikakulam district administration has introduced a novel Voluntary Disclosure Scheme to take back all unauthorised ration cards which have been in circulation for many years.

The officials have observed that many people had taken white ration cards as it had become the authentic document to get benefits such as Aarogyasree, fee reimbursement and financial assistance under various other schemes. In fact, many of them don’t take rice and other essentials from ration shops. It has also been observed that many influential persons, income tax payers and government employees too had obtained ration cards with their local influence.

Collector J. Nivas, who has done an intensive study over the issue, has directed revenue and civil supplies officials to take back the ration cards from ineligible persons by assuring them that there would not be any action against them for illegal usage of the cards.

Yielding results

Mr. Nivas told The Hindu that a couple of hundred people had handed over the cards in discreet in the Collector’s office and other places following the wide publicity given for the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme. Such practices are normally followed by the Income Tax Department for the people who evaded taxes. “We have around 8.30 lakh ration cards in the district. We hope the number would come down significantly with the VDS. Under YSR Nava Sakam programme, different cards for ration, fee reimbursement, Aarogyasree and other benefits will be issued. So, people who surrender white ration cards will get other benefits since different income levels have been set as eligibility criteria for issuance of cards,” he added.

According to him, persons who have up to ₹5 lakh income and 35 acres of land will get Aarogyasree card for medical and health insurance after the completion of the Nava Sakam survey.

District Supplies Officer G. Nageswara Rao said that awareness programmes have been conducted to explain to the public the guidelines of the Nava Sakam scheme. “We are going to select only eligible persons for supply of essential commodities through ration cards in future. The existing cardholders are advised to surrender them if their income level is above the norms,” he added.