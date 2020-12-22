Surrender encroached lands, Vijaya Sai tells TDP leaders

‘Only govt. land will be used for construction of capital’

YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Tuesday asked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to surrender encroached lands voluntarily. He said criminal cases will be filed against the land encroachers.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the the YSR Cup Cricket Tournament at the Port Diamond Jubilee Stadium here on Monday. He alleged that TDP leaders encroached government lands, in Visakhapatnam. He said officials will come out with details of how much land was encroached. He said decades old issue of ‘pancha gramalu’ will be settled soon.

He said only government land will be used for construction of Executive capital. No land from people will be acquired for the purpose, he added.

District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu asked officials to prepare plan to develop Visakhapatnam as sports capital Mr. Vijaya Sai along with Ministers Muttametti Srinivasa Rao lighted sports torch and participated in the sports march.Over 400 teams and 6,000 players are participating in the tournament.