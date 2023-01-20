HamberMenu
Surprise raids on mineral water, RO plants in A.P. reveal many irregularities

Many lack necessary permissions and are operating in unhygienic conditions, say officials

January 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted surprise raids on 81 mineral water and reverse osmosis (RO) plants across the State, and found that many of the units were running without permission from the departments concerned.

Some plants were running in unhygienic conditions without labs and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act certificates, said the officials who conducted the raids on Friday.

“The teams raided 23 water plants in Prakasam district, six in Visakhapatnam, seven in Nellore, five in Anantapur, four in Sri Satya Sai and the rest in other districts, and found many irregularities,” said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi, who monitored the raids.

It was observed that the majority of the RO plants did not obtain permission from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Public Health, Pollution Control Board and the Ground Water department.

“Water was being packed in polythene packets without mentioning the date of manufacture, batch number, expiry date and other particulars,” the DG said.

About 52 mineral water plants were not maintaining any records and no periodical checks were being conducted. Lab equipment was not available in many of the units, Mr. Bagchi said.

V&E would recommend action against the water plants running without licences and violating the rules of the industrial department, the officer added.

