Surprise checks done at private hospitals

GUNTUR

27 April 2021 23:13 IST

Managements warned against overcharging patients

District Collector Vivek Yadav conducted surprise checks on several private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in the district, in the wake of a surge in cases and the consequent stress on healthcare facilities.

Dressed in a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kit, Mr. Vivek Yadav went around the hospitals on Old Club Road and issued several directions to hospital managements on the protocols to be followed while treating COVID-19 patients. The Collector also interacted with some patients.

Mr. Vivek Yadav checked if the hospitals are following Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in setting up help-desks, CCTV cameras, supply of oxygen, supply of anti-viral drugs and the functioning of nodal officers.

“Ensure that display boards show details of availability of beds and the charges for treatment. Do not compromise on treatment. We will take stringent action if any hospital is found to be overcharging patients,” the Collector said after conducting surprise checks at Star Hospitals, Tulasi Hospitals and People Trauma Hospitals.

Trainee Assistant Collector Subham Bansal and Aarogyasri coordinator N. Jayarama were present.