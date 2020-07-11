Surplus water being discharged from Prakasam Barrage

At least four crest gates of the Prakasam Barrage have been lifted to let out surplus water downstream following increasing inflow from upstream areas on Saturday.

According to District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, the surplus water has also been released into the Krishna Eastern and Western Main Canals.

Mr. Imtiaz asked the officials to stay alert in view of the increasing inflow.

He said that the barrage has received 4,000 cusecs of water each from the Pattiseema and Kesari projects in the morning and 5,276 cusecs have been released towards the eastern delta and 2,519 cusecs towards the western delta. By Saturday midnight, about 14,000 cusecs of water from Pattiseema and Kesari is expected and 6,000 to 7,000 cusecs would be discharged downstream. As of 6 p.m., the outflow is at 3,625 cusecs from the barrage.

Mr. Imtiaz asked the Tahsildars of areas of Krishnalanka, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Penamaluru, Kakinpadu and others to alert locals of the discharge from the barrage.

He asked the officials to relocate the families living in the vulnerable areas in Krishnalanka.