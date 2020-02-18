Surgeries will become easier with use of robotics, AI, says BIRRD director

From merely using nimble fingers to perform complex surgeries, the TTD’s Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) is all set to take a giant leap by taking the assistance of robotics and artificial intelligence for precision and patient comfort.

In his maiden interaction with the media here on Friday, M. Madanmohan Reddy, who recently took over as BIRRD director, said that artificial intelligence (robots) would soon be used to improve work efficiency and accuracy. The 300-bedded facility, which is arguably the largest orthopaedic super specialty hospital in Asia, has sixteen operation theatres where 31 doctors and 231 paramedical staff treat patients on a war-footing, with focus on surgery as well as rehabilitation.

Doctors would conduct outreach camps regularly to identify deserving patients. Similarly, a paediatric ward would be developed on corporate lines and a special ward for joint replacement surgeries on payment basis. As nine out of every ten cases can be treated without surgery, Dr. Reddy announced the establishment of a regenerative medicine department for the same, most likely in association with a Bengaluru-based medical group.

“This department will treat conditions like early osteoarthritis, tennis elbow, heel pain and shoulder pain. Our ultimate aim is to create confidence in patients that the best treatment is available here,” Dr. Reddy said. Similarly, in a reformative bid to introduce fiscal discipline, the hospital would soon begin charging for implants and disposables from patients who are able to afford to buy the items.

BIRRD is also likely to sign an MoU with Dr. Jean Louis Briard, a renowned joint replacement surgeon in France, to establish a centre of excellence in revision knee replacement surgeries. As the hospital attracts patients from even North India, resulting in a long waiting list, Dr. Reddy said steps would be taken to bring the admitted patients to the operation theatre within 48 hours.

Resident Medical Officers Murali Krishna and P. Kishore also spoke.