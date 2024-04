April 28, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kamani Srinivas Rao, working as an assistant director in the Animal Husbandry Department at the NTR Veterinary Super Specialty Hospital in Vijayawada, has received the ‘Best Veterinary Surgeon’ award from the Animal Husbandry Department of the State government in recognition of his services. As per a release, Mr. Srinivasa Rao has performed more than 2,000 major operations on pet dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals.

