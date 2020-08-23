Surge of cases continues in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 protocols, both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have, in the last one week, been witnessing 800 to 1,000 positive cases every day on an average. The number of positive cases in both the districts is more than 34,000.
In Srikakulam district, the number of cases registered so far stands at 18,367, and the number of active cases is 5,958.
Lockdown on Sundays
With new cases being reported in the district headquarters too, the government has imposed complete lockdown on Sundays. Vending of vegetables, fish and meat too was not allowed, and violation of any kind was being viewed seriously.
Authorities of the municipal corporation imposed ₹10,000 fine on Vishal Mart for violation of the lockdown norms.
Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya said that complete lockdown would be in force every Sunday.
In Vizianagaram district, the total number of cases stands at 15,763. District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari have directed the civic authorities to take steps to control the spread of the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath