Surge of cases continues in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 protocols, both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have, in the last one week, been witnessing 800 to 1,000 positive cases every day on an average. The number of positive cases in both the districts is more than 34,000.

In Srikakulam district, the number of cases registered so far stands at 18,367, and the number of active cases is 5,958.

Lockdown on Sundays

With new cases being reported in the district headquarters too, the government has imposed complete lockdown on Sundays. Vending of vegetables, fish and meat too was not allowed, and violation of any kind was being viewed seriously.

Authorities of the municipal corporation imposed ₹10,000 fine on Vishal Mart for violation of the lockdown norms.

Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya said that complete lockdown would be in force every Sunday.

In Vizianagaram district, the total number of cases stands at 15,763. District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari have directed the civic authorities to take steps to control the spread of the virus.