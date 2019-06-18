Surge of applications for YSR Pension Kanuka

The Guntur Municipal Corporation is witnessing a surge of applications for the YSR Pension scheme after the State government enhanced various social security pensions under YSR Pension Kanuka.

As many as 1,500 applications have been received in three weeks. On Monday, the GMC received 750 applications during the Mee Kosam grievance programme.

Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B. Lathkar said special counters for receiving the applications for pensions would be set up at the UPA cell, citizen service centre on the premises of the GMC office from Tuesday.

Enhancement of social security pensions was among the nine welfare schemes, Navaratnalu, announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra. He followed it up by signing on the file enhancing Old Age Pension (OAP) to ₹2,250 from ₹2,000 after being sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30.

The OAPs would be enhanced every year till the maximum amount of ₹3,000 is reached. Further, the age limit for getting the Old Age Pension has been reduced to 60 years from 65 years.

Inspections

The Municipal Commissioner said that the special drive would continue for a week and after that field inspections would be carried out by the officers. The revised pension amounts would be disbursed from July 1.