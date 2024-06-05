ADVERTISEMENT

Surge in prices of tomatoes brings joy to farmers in Madanapalle

Published - June 05, 2024 06:41 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Organisers of the market committees attribute the price hike to the decrease in the vegetable’s yield and limited availability

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Tomato farmers preparing the freshly harvested produce for the agriculture market in Madanapalle of Annamayya district.

The prices of tomatoes have been steadily increasing since May this year, continuing through June, and are expected to go beyond July. This surge in prices brought joy to tomato farmers across the Madanapalle sub-division of the Annamayya district.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, a 30 kg box of tomatoes was sold for a maximum of ₹1500 in the Angallu market, followed by a 25 kg box at ₹1300 in the Madanapalle tomato market. The price was ₹40 per kg in the Punganur market and ₹30 per kg in the Mulakalacheruvu yard.

Organisers of the market committees attributed the price hike to the decrease in tomato yield and limited availability. They said that in May 2023, as many as 2,382,60 tons of tomatoes were brought to the market yard at Angallu, whereas this May, only 1,498,00 tonnes were available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, tomato prices were high only in June and July, but this year the tomato farmers cultivated their crops following a set pattern, resulting in a decrease in tomato yield and thus, an increase in prices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moreover, the traders said that the current yield of tomatoes in Maharashtra has increased, leading to an influx of tomatoes from the State into the Hyderabad market, curtailing the demand from local areas in the Annamayya district. Reducing the import of tomatoes from Maharashtra could further help hike the tomato prices in Madanapalle.

Currently, tomatoes from the Madanapalle region are being exported to Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Agra. Despite the complexities of the market dynamics, farmers are expressing happiness with the recovery of tomato prices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US