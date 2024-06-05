GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Surge in prices of tomatoes brings joy to farmers in Madanapalle

Organisers of the market committees attribute the price hike to the decrease in the vegetable’s yield and limited availability

Published - June 05, 2024 06:41 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Tomato farmers preparing the freshly harvested produce for the agriculture market in Madanapalle of Annamayya district.

Tomato farmers preparing the freshly harvested produce for the agriculture market in Madanapalle of Annamayya district.

The prices of tomatoes have been steadily increasing since May this year, continuing through June, and are expected to go beyond July. This surge in prices brought joy to tomato farmers across the Madanapalle sub-division of the Annamayya district.

On Wednesday, a 30 kg box of tomatoes was sold for a maximum of ₹1500 in the Angallu market, followed by a 25 kg box at ₹1300 in the Madanapalle tomato market. The price was ₹40 per kg in the Punganur market and ₹30 per kg in the Mulakalacheruvu yard.

Organisers of the market committees attributed the price hike to the decrease in tomato yield and limited availability. They said that in May 2023, as many as 2,382,60 tons of tomatoes were brought to the market yard at Angallu, whereas this May, only 1,498,00 tonnes were available.

Last year, tomato prices were high only in June and July, but this year the tomato farmers cultivated their crops following a set pattern, resulting in a decrease in tomato yield and thus, an increase in prices.

Moreover, the traders said that the current yield of tomatoes in Maharashtra has increased, leading to an influx of tomatoes from the State into the Hyderabad market, curtailing the demand from local areas in the Annamayya district. Reducing the import of tomatoes from Maharashtra could further help hike the tomato prices in Madanapalle.

Currently, tomatoes from the Madanapalle region are being exported to Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Agra. Despite the complexities of the market dynamics, farmers are expressing happiness with the recovery of tomato prices.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.