Surge in prices of tomatoes brings joy to farmers in Madanapalle

The prices of tomatoes have been steadily increasing since May this year, continuing through June, and are expected to go beyond July. This surge in prices brought joy to tomato farmers across the Madanapalle sub-division of the Annamayya district.

On Wednesday, a 30 kg box of tomatoes was sold for a maximum of ₹1500 in the Angallu market, followed by a 25 kg box at ₹1300 in the Madanapalle tomato market. The price was ₹40 per kg in the Punganur market and ₹30 per kg in the Mulakalacheruvu yard.

Organisers of the market committees attributed the price hike to the decrease in tomato yield and limited availability. They said that in May 2023, as many as 2,382,60 tons of tomatoes were brought to the market yard at Angallu, whereas this May, only 1,498,00 tonnes were available.

Last year, tomato prices were high only in June and July, but this year the tomato farmers cultivated their crops following a set pattern, resulting in a decrease in tomato yield and thus, an increase in prices.

Moreover, the traders said that the current yield of tomatoes in Maharashtra has increased, leading to an influx of tomatoes from the State into the Hyderabad market, curtailing the demand from local areas in the Annamayya district. Reducing the import of tomatoes from Maharashtra could further help hike the tomato prices in Madanapalle.

Currently, tomatoes from the Madanapalle region are being exported to Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Agra. Despite the complexities of the market dynamics, farmers are expressing happiness with the recovery of tomato prices.