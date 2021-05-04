Surge in COVID cases: tourist places in Vizag Agency to be closed from May 5

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 May 2021 22:07 IST

Integrated Tribal Development Agency(ITDA) Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamula has announced that tourist places in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district will be closed from May 5 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dr. Venkateswar said that the entry of tourists at Giri Grama Darshini at Peda labudu in Araku Valley mandal, Tribal Museum at Araku, Padmapuram Gardens, Chaparai Waterfall in Dumbriguda mandal and the Kothapalli Waterfall in G. Madugula mandal have been stopped.

He directed the officials concerned not to allow tourists. He also advised the people of the Agency areas to observe social distance and to invariably wear a mask when going out of their homes. They should frequently clean their hands with sanitiser and observe COVID-19 protocols, he said.