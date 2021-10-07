Suresh Panathala BJP candidate for Badvel by-poll

The BJP is fielding Panathala Suresh as its candidate for the by-election in Badvel Assembly constituency. Photo: Twitter/@sureshpanathala

Mr. Suresh had unsuccessfully contested as BJP candidate in the 2019 elections for Railway Kodur Assembly seat

The BJP is fielding Panathala Suresh as its candidate for the by-election in Badvel Assembly constituency. An announcement to this effect was made by the party's national general secretary Arun Singh October 7 morning.

A native of Pondalur village in Penagalur Mandal of Kadapa district, Mr. Suresh was a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad from 2002 to 2018 and national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha for a year in the run up to his present elevation as an MLA candidate.

An MBA graduate and a Masters in Communication and Journalism, Mr. Suresh had unsuccessfully contested as BJP candidate in the 2019 elections for Railway Kodur Assembly seat.

