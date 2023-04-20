HamberMenu
Suresh Kumar is Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training

April 20, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
S. Suresh Kumar taking charge as Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Training Department in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

S. Suresh Kumar taking charge as Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Training Department in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S. Suresh Kumar, a 2000-batch IAS officer, took charge as Principal Secretary of the Department of Skill Development and Training on April 19 (Wednesday).

Mr. Suresh Kumar, who is Commissioner of the School Education Department, has been given the full additional charge of Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training. He has a rich experience as an administrator, having held several key posts both in Andhra Pradesh government and at the Centre. “The value of skilling is immense in today’s world. The State and the Central governments are focusing on this aspect to equip the youth with the right set of skills that would place them in good stead,” he said after assuming the office.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that he would focus on value addition to ensure that the youth derive optimum benefits.

Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Director for Technical Education S. Nagarani, Director of Employment and Training Department B. Navya and staff of the department were present on the occasion.

