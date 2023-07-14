Suresh asks APUIAML to speed up works in Andhra Pradesh

July 14, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh asked the A.P. Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Ltd (APUIAML) officials to speed up the works taken up across the state.

Mr. Suresh reviewed the works taken up by APUIAML in the city on Thursday. He said the government was focussed on urban development, beautification and safe drinking water in the municipal areas of the State.

He asked officials to focus on wastewater recycling projects in Visakhapatnam.

He was told by officials that 49% of the works of commercial complex and multilevel car parking taken up under Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority limits were completed.

The Minister also reviewed the works related to the Pulivendulu model town, APTIDCO houses and others.

