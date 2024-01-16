GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court verdict on skill development scam case a partial victory for Naidu, says TDP

The YSRCP is resorting to misinformation campaign on the issue, says TDP Politi Bureau member Nakka Ananda Babu

January 16, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is resorting to a misinformation campaign against its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu with regard to the Supreme Court verdict on his quash plea in the skill development scam case.

Addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri, near here, on Tuesday, TDP Polit Bureau member Nakka Ananda Babu said the Supreme Court judgment was a “partial victory for the TDP and Mr. Naidu.”

The apex court gave a split verdict, and the Judges expressed differences of opinion. The Chief Justice of India would decide whether the case should be posted to a three- member Bench or a Constitutional Bench, he said.

The TDP had also taken legal recourse, seeking anticipatory bail in other cases filed illegally, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had made certain comments while granting bail. The people had come to an understanding that false cases were filed against Mr. Naidu, he said, adding, the TDP’s legal advisory committee would take a decision and express its opinion after studying the copy of the judgment, and the party would respond only after that.

