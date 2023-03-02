HamberMenu
Supreme Court turns down Andhra Pradesh government’s plea for expeditious hearing of its SLP on three capitals

Justice Joseph tells advocates appearing for the State to try their luck with the Chief Justice of India, as the SLP and connected matters have already been posted for hearing on March 28

March 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
The Andhra Pradesh government wants the Supreme Court to assign an early date for hearing the SLP and matters thereof, saying they are of immense importance.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s plea for an expeditious hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by it in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment on the proposed decentralisation (three capitals) was turned down on February 2 (Thursday) by a Division Bench of the apex court comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna.

Advocates appearing for the State made a mention of the need for an early hearing of the batch of petitions related to the three capitals before the Division Bench, requesting that the cases be heard urgently, including on Wednesdays and Thursdays, keeping in view their importance, but Justice Joseph said they could instead try their luck with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as the SLP and connected matters had already been posted for hearing on March 28.

As the advocates pleaded for an early hearing, Justice Joseph said he would not say anything at this stage, and that they could raise the issue before the CJI, whose prerogative it was to decide when to adjudicate the SLP and matters related thereto. Justice Joseph also said he was retiring in May, and might not have time to hear the matters.

As a consequence, the Andhra Pradesh government may have to wait till March 28 for the Supreme Court to form an opinion on the proposed decentralisation if any fresh attempt to have the matters heard before that date fail.

It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh government wanted the Supreme Court to assign an early date for hearing the SLP and matters thereof, saying that they were of immense importance.

