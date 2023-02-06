ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court to hear three-capital case of Andhra Pradesh on February 23

February 06, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
A Division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice K.M. Joseph and Justice B.V. Nagarathna posted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court order on the proposed three capitals and connected matters, for further hearing to February 23. 

Appearing for the State, senior advocate S. Niranjan Reddy told the apex court on Monday that it needed to be heard urgently.

The counsels for respondents (Amaravati farmers) replied that notices served by the court in this regard reached them late last month and they needed two weeks to file counters. Upon briefly hearing both parties, the court posted the matter to February 23.  

It may be noted that the AP government’s Advocate-on-Record Mahfooz A. Nazki wrote a letter to the Supreme Court registrar on February 4, requesting urgent mentioning and listing of the matter.

