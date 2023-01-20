ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court tells A.P. High Court to hear plea on G.O. 1 on January 23 

January 20, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Apex court refuses to go into the merits of the SLP filed by govt. against HC stay on G.O.

V. Raghavendra

A Division Bench (DB) of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha requested a DB of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) to hear the matter of G.O.Rt No.1 on January 23, saying that they would not look into the merits of the grievance (the SLP filed by the State government against the suspension of the G.O.) at this stage.

Appearing for the State, senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan said the petition (filed by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna) was mentioned before a DB of the HC in the vacation and it (the DB) should not have assumed jurisdiction thereof as no policy matter could be taken up during the vacation. 

The CJ then said the merits of the grievance would not be inquired at the present stage and it was to be dealt with by the HC on the given date. 

It may be noted that Mr. Ramakrishna challenged the impugned G.O. (dated January 2, 2023), through which the government allegedly imposed sweeping restrictions on organising public meetings on roads and road margins, in the HC and its operation was stayed till January 23. 

Just a couple of days ago, the State filed the SLP in the Supreme Court with an appeal to vacate the stay, by insisting that political rallies, road shows, processions and large-scale meetings could not be held without any regulatory oversight.

