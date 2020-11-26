Supreme Court stays A.P. High Court order revoking former additional DGP’s suspension

Former additional DGP (intelligence) A.B. Venkateswara Rao suffered a setback in the Supreme Court on Thursday as it stayed the order passed by the High Court in May revoking his suspension by the State government.
A two-judge Bench of the apex court comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and B.R. Gavai ruled in favour of the government which had filed a Special Leave Petition challenging the High Court judgement.
Mr. Rao is charged with serious misconduct in the procurement of security equipment from an Israeli firm, and other acts of impropriety.
He was placed under suspension in February this year as per All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.
The suspension was upheld by the Central Administrative Tribunal and confirmed by the Union Home Ministry. However, the High Court had passed an order for the revocation of the suspension.
