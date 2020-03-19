Supreme Court ruling a big blow to SEC: Ambati

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu termed the Supreme Court ruling on local body elections as a big blow to the State Election Commission (SEC) as it concurred with the government’s view that the decision to defer the elections was unilateral and ordered that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) be lifted.
Addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Mr. Rambabu said the apex court made serious comments on the conduct of the State Election Commissioner, and questioned as to how he could postpone the elections on the one hand and continue the MCC.
Besides, the court’s direction to the SEC that it should fix a fresh schedule in consultation with the government vindicated the latter’s stand that the SEC had erred by postponing the elections without taking the State into confidence.
The MLA hoped that the SEC would be fair and impartial hereafter.
