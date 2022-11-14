Supreme Court posts hearing of three-capital cases of Andhra Pradesh to November 28

November 14, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Supreme Court has posted the hearing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court verdict on the proposed three capitals and the matters connected thereto including the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA) to November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

A division Bench of the apex court comprising Justice K.M. Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy briefly heard the matters as per schedule but did not dwell into the merits, while saying that they would hear the matters separately.

The Bench said that three distinct issues namely the APRA, the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 (which stands repealed) and the contempt petitions filed by the farmers against the State for non-implementation of the High Court order dated March 3, 2022 were to be dealt with on the given date.

Trending

There were also caveat petitions filed by the aggrieved farmers, who insisted that the State could not renege on its commitments, and the State government’s plea to the High Court to allow it at least five years to develop Amaravati or remove the timelines stipulated by keeping in view its constraints.

ADVERTISEMENT