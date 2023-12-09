Supreme Court posts A.P. govt.’s plea against bail to Naidu to January 19

December 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Supreme Court on Friday posted the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State government challenging the bail granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill scam case for further hearing on January 19.

A Bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Mr. Naidu’s counsel to file their counter to the SLP on or before January 19.

The State government challenged the bail granted by the High Court to Mr. Naidu on November 20. However, the A.P. government, on behalf of the CID, filed the SLP on November 21 challenging the High Court’s order, seeking to cancel the regular bail granted to Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Naidu’s advocates brought to the notice of the apex court that the judgment was not pronounced with regard to Section 17A in the alleged skill development scam. The government prosecutors argued that the counter was not filed by Mr. Naidu even though notices were served.

Harish Salve, representing Mr. Naidu, appealed to the court to grant more time to file their counter affidavit. Following the appeal, the Supreme Court has asked Mr. Naidu’s counsel to file the counter before January 19. The Court posted the matter to January 19.

