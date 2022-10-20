Supreme Court likely to hear Andhra Pradesh’s SLP on three capitals in November first or second week

The State government is seeking a stay on the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict asking it to develop Amaravati as the sole capital of the State within a stipulated time

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 20, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court about one month ago against the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on the proposed three capitals has been assigned a number, and is likely to be heard in the first or second week of November.

Citing its inability to implement the High Court order to develop Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh in the stipulated time frame, the State government had approached the Apex court for imposition of a stay on it.

Besides expressing difficulty in complying with the impugned order, the State government sought to know if the High Court could question the competence of the State Legislature to enact a particular legislation that had later been repealed, and whether it could issue a continuous mandamus to the State to complete the process of development of the capital in a particular region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 17, the High Court had posted the contempt petitions filed by the capital region farmers to November 28 as Advocate-General S. Sriram pointed out that the SLP was pending in the Supreme Court.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Amaravati farmers had filed a caveat much before the State knocked on the door of the country’s highest court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app