Supreme Court likely to hear Andhra Pradesh’s SLP on three capitals in November first or second week

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court about one month ago against the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict on the proposed three capitals has been assigned a number, and is likely to be heard in the first or second week of November.

Citing its inability to implement the High Court order to develop Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh in the stipulated time frame, the State government had approached the Apex court for imposition of a stay on it.

Besides expressing difficulty in complying with the impugned order, the State government sought to know if the High Court could question the competence of the State Legislature to enact a particular legislation that had later been repealed, and whether it could issue a continuous mandamus to the State to complete the process of development of the capital in a particular region.

On October 17, the High Court had posted the contempt petitions filed by the capital region farmers to November 28 as Advocate-General S. Sriram pointed out that the SLP was pending in the Supreme Court.

The Amaravati farmers had filed a caveat much before the State knocked on the door of the country’s highest court.