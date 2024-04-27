Supreme Court judge inaugurates new court building complex in Chittoor

April 27, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Supreme Court judge B.R. Gavai served as the chief guest and inaugurated the newly constructed court building complex in Chittoor on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that he was happy to come to Chittoor district for the second time and participate in this program organised by the Bar Association of the district. He said that ‘unity in diversity’ was the symbol of India as a nation, and the constitution provides the right to think freely in the spirit of democracy.

Supreme Court Judge S. V. N. Bhatti, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Tagore, and Chittoor Administrative Judge Raghunandan Rao were also present. Justice Bhatti said that the judicial system should work to increase its prestige. “I am happy to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed court building complex in Chittoor. Andhra Pradesh High Court has paid special attention to the required infrastructure conducive for lawyers to work in,” he said.

Similarly, Chief Justice Tagore congratulated all those who attended the inauguration ceremony and appreciated the Bar Association. “Courts are synonymous to the temple of providing justice without any discrimination based on caste and religion,” he said.

District Judge E. Bhimrao said that 15 courts would be functioning from the new court building. Principal Civil Judge D. Vijayasaradhiraju, judges of Chittoor Tirupati, Nagari, and Madanapalle and Punganur courts, A.P. Bar Council chairman Nallari Dwaraka Natha Reddy, Chittoor Bar Association president D Rajender Reddy, lawyers and others participated.