Supreme Court issues notices to respondents in Andhra Pradesh government’s SLP on three capitals

January 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Supreme Court has issued notices to about 200 respondents in the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government against the High Court order on the three capitals dated March 3, 2022.

It has directed those who challenged the proposal to have separate capitals for the executive, legislative and judicial functions, to file counter affidavits by January 31 when the SLP is scheduled to be heard by a full Bench of the apex court, which had imposed a partial stay on the High Court verdict during the previous hearing.

The High Court had ruled that the State lacked legislative competence to shift the capital after a one-time decision to develop Amaravati as the single capital city had been taken.

The High Court had directed the State to construct the capital in Amaravati in a stipulated time-frame.

By citing a severe financial crunch faced by it, and the difficulty in meeting the timelines due to certain extraneous factors, the State had sought at least five years time for the development of the capital, and eventually approached the Supreme Court in exercise of the judicial remedies available for it.

The main argument was that the High Court could not question the powers of the State Legislature vis-a-vis the tenets of separation of powers, and basically it was wrong in passing a judgment on Acts (the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, and the CRDA Repeal Act, 2020) that were repealed.

