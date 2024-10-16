Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of three advocates as judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court 

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the appointment of advocates Kuncham Maheswara Rao, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar and Challa Gunaranjan as the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC).

The Collegium, which is led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprises Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R Gavai, stated that the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has recently consulted his two senior-most colleagues and endorsed the candidature of the three advocates for appointment as judges.

As the views of the Chief Minister and Governor of the State were not received, the Department of Justice forwarded the said recommendation by invoking Para 14 of Memorandum of Procedure, which provides that if the comments of State Constitutional authorities are not received within the prescribed time frame, it should be presumed by Ministry of Law and Justice that the Governor and the CM have nothing to add to the proposal, and proceed accordingly.

Thus, bearing in mind all the relevant facts and circumstances, the Collegium considered the above advocates as fit to be elevated as judges of the High Court.

