Supreme Court Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud offers prayers at Tirumala

Following the darshan, SC Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and his family members were showered with Vedic blessings by the temple priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam

Updated - September 29, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Tirupati

PTI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud. File

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Supreme Court Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Sunday (September 29, 2024) offered prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) entered the shrine along with his entourage through the Vaikuntha queue complex and prayed in the sanctum sanctorum.

“Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, visited Tirumala Srivari temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara on Sunday,” said an official press release.

Following the darshan (visit to deity), he and his family members were showered with Vedic blessings by the temple priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao presented a picture of the deity and thirtha prasadams (consecrated food) to the CJI.

Published - September 29, 2024 01:25 pm IST

