‘Suprabhata Seva’ to be revived in Tirumala from January 15

The performance of ‘Suprabhata Seva’ will be revived at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara from 15th of this month.

The predawn ritual was temporarily discontinued at the hill temple from December 17 owing to the onset of ‘Dhanurmasam’ and was replaced by Thiruppavai during the period.

But with the month-long Dhanurmasam festival coming to an end on Tuesday evening the temple administration has resolved to observe ‘Suprabhata Seva’ on a regular basis from January 15th.

Likewise ‘Goda Parinayotsavam’ and ‘Parvetu utsavam’ will be organised on the following day in connection with the Kanuma festival.