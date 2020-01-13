Andhra Pradesh

‘Suprabhata Seva’ to be revived in Tirumala from January 15

more-in

The performance of ‘Suprabhata Seva’ will be revived at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara from 15th of this month.

The predawn ritual was temporarily discontinued at the hill temple from December 17 owing to the onset of ‘Dhanurmasam’ and was replaced by Thiruppavai during the period.

But with the month-long Dhanurmasam festival coming to an end on Tuesday evening the temple administration has resolved to observe ‘Suprabhata Seva’ on a regular basis from January 15th.

Likewise ‘Goda Parinayotsavam’ and ‘Parvetu utsavam’ will be organised on the following day in connection with the Kanuma festival.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 6:14:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/suprabhata-seva-to-be-revived-in-tirumala-from-january-15/article30558610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY