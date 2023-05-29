Supporters take out massive bike rally to mark completion of 4 years of YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh

May 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A massive motorcycle rally of more than 1,000 workers of the YSR Congress Party on Monday marked the opening of the newly constructed road overbridge (RoB) at Clock Tower in the City.

The rally led by Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy was also taken out to celebrate the completion of four years of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

A 50-year-old RoB was demolished on January 5 last year, and a new one has been constructed at a cost of ₹198 crore.

The vehicular traffic on the four-lane RoB will be formally allowed from June 1, and till then, residents will be allowed to walk on the bridge.

From Sunday evening, the 1.1 km RoB turned into the latest tourist attraction for people of the Anantapur district, with people recording videos, taking selfies and making reels on social media.

On Monday evening, District Collector M. Gauthami and Joint Collector Kethan Garg formally switched on the new streetlights on the newly widened 9.2 km road from the NH-44 junction to the NH-42 intersection, including the new RoB.

After the bike rally, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy spoke about the achievements of the YSRCP government. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had “redefined” the meaning of welfare and, irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations, disbursed monetary benefits to all sections of people in the State to the tune of ₹3 lakh crore.

“In Anantapur Urban Assembly Constituency alone, works worth more than ₹310 crores were taken up for laying roads along with the construction of the RoB opened today and other internal roads,” the MLA added.

He took strong exception to the criticism of welfare schemes by the opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He challenged Mr. Naidu to verify the details and compare them with what was done during the TDP regime. He also reminded that the DWCRA groups were promised load waiver by the TDP after State bifurcation, but it never happened.