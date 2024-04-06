GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supporters of sitting Undi MLA sulk as Naidu announces RRR as candidate

TDP is said to have taken the decision as talks with the BJP on allotting ticket to the YSRCP rebel MP from Narsapuram LS seat fail

April 06, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PALACOLE (WEST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 6 (Saturday) announced that YSRCP rebel MP from Narsapuram K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (locally known as RRR) would be fielded as party candidate from Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district.

Mr. Raju had joined the TDP on April 5 in the presence of Mr. Naidu with the hope of getting a ticket to contest from the Narsapuram LS constituency.

During an in-camera meeting with the cadre, Mr. Naidu announced that Mr. Raju would enter the fray from Undi in place of sitting MLA Mantena Ramaraju.

Sources in the TDP said that Mr. Raju had to be allotted the Undi Assembly ticket after talks with the alliance partner, BJP, on replacing its candidate from Narsapuram LS seat failed.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Mr. Ramaraju protested against the decision. Mr. Naidu later left for Guntur district to participate in his scheduled election campaign.

