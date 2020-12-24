Supporters of MLA Kethireddy,J.C. Prabhakar Reddy clash

ANANTAPUR

Prohibitory orders imposed in Tadipatri to prevent any untoward incident

Tension mounted at Tadipatri on Thursday as supporters of former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and present MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy clashed in front of the former’s house and prohibitory orders under Section 144 and Section 30 were imposed in the town to prevent any untoward incident. .

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said that the trigger for the clashes was a social media post against the present MLA and some people seem to have gone into the house of ‘a person’ searching for the man, who created the social media post, which led to the trouble. “We have deployed 300 police personnel in the town and ensured no untoward incident took place.

Meanwhile, neither the present MLA nor the former MLA lodged any police complaint and no case was registered till 8 p.m. on Thursday. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy, who were proceeding towards Hyderabad, returned to Tadipatri from Dhone on knowing about the clashes.

A CCTV footage on social media shows the MLA coming along with gunmen and police personnel to the front room of the former MLA’s house, meant for public, and sitting there for some time.