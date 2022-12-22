Supporters demand allocation of land for construction of ‘Ranga memorial’

December 22, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of Kapu Joint Action Committee, Kapu associations and supporters of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao on Thursday visited the place near Kanaka Durga Varadhi on the banks of River Krishna where the “Kapu leader” was cremated.

Speaking to the media later, they demanded that the government allocate two acres of land here for construction of a Ranga memorial. All-India Congress Committee member and BC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji said the YSR Congress Party used his name only to garner votes in the elections. “At the time of the reorganisation of districts, we had requested that a district be named after the slain leader but it was turned down,” he said, adding that their plea to name a flyover after him was also overlooked. He said to prove that the government cared for the sentiments of the Kapu community, it should allot land for construction of his memorial.

The leaders have come together to organise the 34 th death anniversary of Mohana Ranga on December 26 in Vijayawada city.

Except the ruling YSR Congress Party, leaders of all other political parties had been invited to participate in the event, Mr. Sivaji informed.

The main agenda would be to press for allocation of 5% reservation to the Kapu community out of the 10% EWS quota, he said, adding that the JACs would insist on a GO to be released to this effect.

Their other demands included renaming of the Kapu Videshi Vidya Padhakam after their leader as V.M. Ranga Videshi Vidya Padhakam and naming the place where the leader was slain as Ranga Chowk.

B. Shankar, A. Purna, B. Naidu and Mutyala Kiran were among those who visited the place.