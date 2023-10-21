Support YSRCP’s bus yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Ministers urge people

October 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Saturday urged people from all sections of the society to extend their support and welcome Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra to be taken up from October 26 in the State. Both the Ministers organised separate preparatory meetings in L. Kota and Vizianagaram respectively.

Speaking at the meeting organised by S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao at L. Kota, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the aim of the yatra was to explain the welfare measures taken up by the YSRCP government for all sections of the society in the last four years. YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and Vizianagaram YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao were among those present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.