Support YSRCP’s bus yatra in Andhra Pradesh, Ministers urge people

October 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at the YSRCP meeting at L.Kota of Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana speaking at the YSRCP meeting at L.Kota of Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna on Saturday urged people from all sections of the society to extend their support and welcome Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra to be taken up from October 26 in the State. Both the Ministers organised separate preparatory meetings in L. Kota and Vizianagaram respectively.

Speaking at the meeting organised by S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao at L. Kota, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the aim of the yatra was to explain the welfare measures taken up by the YSRCP government for all sections of the society in the last four years. YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and Vizianagaram YSRCP district president Majji Srinivasa Rao were among those present in the meeting.

