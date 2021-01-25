Support striking farmers, CPI urges people

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 January 2021 00:36 IST

‘Stage protests on Republic Day’

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has called upon all sections of people, irrespective of political affiliations, to stage protests all over the State on Republic Day to express their solidarity with the farmers, who are on a protest in Delhi seeking repeal of the farm laws.

At a meeting with representatives of various political parties, peoples organisations, youth and women organisations and students, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the striking farmers would hold a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day and everyone should support their cause. He spoke at length on the travails of the striking farmers, who were out in the biting cold on the streets of the national capital.

The BJP government was unmoved by their plight. He recalled that the BJP had promised ahead of the 2014 general elections of implementing the Swaminathan Commission report but failed to do so till this date.

TDP leader Pasarla Prasad and Congress leader Pedada Ramani Kumari expressed solidarity with the striking farmers and sought repeal of the farm laws.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, city president M. Pydiraju, district secretary B. Venkata Ramana, Congress leader S. Venkateswara Rao, CPI-ML leaders M. Lakshmi and Ganesh Panda were among those who attended.